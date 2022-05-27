Woman faces additional charges after two dogs die in her care

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman charged earlier this week with animal cruelty charges after two dogs died in her care is now facing more charges, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Ed McMahon said Monday, the home was found in squalor — animals seized included rabbits– turtles and other dogs.

“What we found was horrendous, extreme temperatures, just horrendous,” McMahon said.

In addition to the orgininal charges, Pamela Rodriguez has now been charged with 6 counts of failing to get her animals vaccinated, which is a misdemeanor.

Rodriguez has also been charged with 9 additional counts of animal cruelty, being misdemeanors.

Thomas Skiff, Rodriguez’s boyfriend, has been charged with 1 count of misdemeanor animal cruelty and 1 count of failing to have his dog vaccinated.