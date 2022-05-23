Woman facing felony animal cruelty charges

Pamala Lynn Rodriguez (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

New Hanover County, NC (WWAY)– A woman is has been charged with two counts of felony Cruelty to Animals after two dogs in her care died.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pamala Lynn Rodriguez owned and operated a dog walking and boarding business, and had taken in two German Shepherds in for boarding, using the online service Rover.com.

After five days of being boarded with Rodriguez, she told investigators she woke up and found one of the dogs deceased. Later that day, Rodriguez told investigators the other dog was acting lethargic, so she took it to the emergency vet, where it passed away.

NHSO Animal Services Unit requested necropsies be performed on both dogs. The report found that both died due to extreme dehydration and starvation. Deputies then executed a search warrant at Rodriguez’s home on Beawood Road. Deputies noted the home was extremely filthy, smelled of urine and had an inside temperature of over 85 degrees. They discovered multiple dogs in crates that were too small and none of the dogs had water or food. A total of 16 animals were seized from Rodriguez’s home.

She was arrested and given a $2100 secure bond. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues, and more charges could be laid.