Woman killed in shark attack while snorkeling in Bahamas, cruise officials confirm

(Photo: Erin McDaniel / CC BY 3.0)

(CBS NEWS) — A woman has died after being attacked by a shark while snorkeling in the Bahamas, a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson confirmed.

On Tuesday, a woman who was a passenger on the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Harmony of the Seas was attacked by a shark while “on an independent shore excursion,” the spokesperson told CBS News in a statement.

The incident involved a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania and occurred at a popular snorkeling spot near Green Cay in the northern Bahamas, police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings told The Associated Press.

“It’s unfortunate,” she said.

Skippings said the woman’s family identified it as a bull shark.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, the cruise line said.

“Royal Caribbean is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones during this difficult time,” the cruise line said.

The Harmony of the Seas is currently on a 7-night cruise that sailed from Port Canaveral in Florida on September 4.