Woman pleads guilty in fatal DWI crash on Sanders Road

Amber Schiavone (Photo: NHCO District Attorney's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A woman will spend at least five years in prison for driving while high on narcotics and causing a deadly crash.

On Tuesday, Amber Schiavone, 51, pleaded guilty to Felony Death by Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle and Driving While Impaired.

The crash happened on November 10, 2020 around 10:00 pm. Schiavone was driving a Chevy Tahoe on Sanders Road when she crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Dodge Caravan.

The driver died shortly after the crash. The Caravan’s two passenger were injured.

Surveillance footage of Schiavone working at the Exxon near Cathay Road shortly before the crash showed she appeared to be impaired at work.

During an interview with law enforcement, Schiavone admitted to smoking methamphetamine. The North Carolina State Crime Laboratory analyzed her blood and confirmed the presence of Amphetamine and Methamphetamine.

Judge Frank Jones sentenced Schiavone to between 5 and 7 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised probation upon her release.