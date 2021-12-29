Woman shares concerns after wreath removed from parents’ grave in Burgaw Cemetery

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — One woman is expressing concerns after a wreath was removed from her loved one’s gravesite, hoping to bring awareness of possible thefts to others.

Ann Land says her parents and grandparents’ graves are in the Burgaw Cemetery. Each year her family places wreaths on their graves for the holidays. She says her brother monitors them daily, and on Christmas Eve noticed the wreath placed on her parents grave was missing. Land said this has occurred multiple times in the past several years.



“It’s probably happened to other folks, and that other folks have just, like we’ve done in the past, just let it go. If they’re stealing wreaths to put on their loved ones grave, then I think they’re also not just disrespecting us and our loved ones, but also their loved ones,” said Ann Land.

The Burgaw Police Department is not sure this is an isolated incident, and said there have been no recent reports of theft from the cemetery.