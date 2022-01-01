Woman shot New Year’s Eve in Durham has died due to celebratory gunfire, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman who was seriously injured in a shooting on New Year’s Eve and was rushed to a local hospital just before 11 p.m. has died due to celebratory gunfire, police confirm Saturday afternoon.

Durham police responded to the shooting call at approximately 10:50 p.m. Friday to find the woman lying unconscious in a driveway in the 1500 block of Robinhood Road, officers said in an email.

“Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures and Durham County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) quickly transported the female to a local hospital where it was later determined she had in fact been shot,” police said.

