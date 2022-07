Woman suffers injuries after falling from a deck in Bald Head Island

Bald Head Island, Brunswick County

WWAY (Bald Head Island)– In Brunswick County, a woman is expected to be okay after falling off a deck in Bald Head Island over the weekend.

According to a Bald Head Island spokeswoman Carin Faulkner, the deck had a broken railing. It was not a structural collapse.

Faulkner says the woman fell about 10 feet off the deck. She was sent off the island for non-emergency transport for treatment.