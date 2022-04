Woods fire shuts down Highway 211

Fire (Photo: MGN Online)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — Highway 211 at Whispering Trail in Brunswick County has been shut down due to a woods fire.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office says posted about the fire in the 5 o’clock hour on Friday, April 15.

The Sheriff’s Office says traffic is being diverted at Clemmons and Midway, and recommend that drivers avoid area and use caution.

WWAY is sending a crew to the scene and we will have more details as they become available.