Woody White appointed to UNC Board of Governors

Woody White has been appointed to the UNC Board of Governors (Photo: Sandra Collette)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Senate has voted to appoint Woody White to the 24 member University of North Carolina Board of Governors.

The UNC Board of Governors oversees the operations, public policy and budgets of the 244,000+ undergraduate and graduate students in the 17 constituent university campuses across North Carolina and the NC School of Science and Math.

“I look forward to serving the people of North Carolina and the students who attend the best university system in the nation,” White said. “Our universities face significant challenges in delivering on the promise of a well-rounded educational experience that is affordable to the average person, and that respects all points of view.”