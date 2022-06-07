Workers making progress on resurfacing job in Southport thanks to dry weather

SOUTHPORT1 (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT3 (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT2 (Photo: Southport Police Department)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Resurfacing work on East Bay Street in Southport is moving along quickly and smoothly, according to officials.

East Bay St. will remain closed for the duration of the project.

S. Howe St., I Am St., S. Davis St. and Atlantic Ave. are closed to thru traffic, but open for residents and employees of the businesses in the affected area.

Southport Police Chief Todd Coring says the recent dry weather is helping to get the work done in a timely manner.