‘Worst is behind us’: Gov. Roy Cooper recalls tragedy of COVID-19, praises steps taken to curb virus

According to Cooper, North Carolina was among the lowest states for COVID-19 deaths and job loss per capita.

(Photo: Jonathan Sosner / U.S. Marine Corps)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Governor Roy Cooper spoke Thursday painting a picture of a state that was hard hit by COVID-19 but successfully responded to the challenges the virus created.

“Today we can look forward with the belief that the worst is behind us, and as we look ahead it’s important to take stock of how far we’ve come,” Cooper said.

In total COVID-19 killed more than 23,000 people in North Carolina. For every life lost their were loved ones left in mourning. Plus, so many more people caught the virus to varying degrees of severity–with some still suffering lasting health problems.

“We made the right choices. We got our children back in schools. We kept our economy going. We saved lives,” Cooper said.

