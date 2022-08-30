‘Worth every penny’: Belville Mayor responds to H2GO’s partial reimbursement of legal fees

Town of Belville (Photo: WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this month, the Town of Belville was ordered to pay Leland $239,498.95 for legal fees and costs in the H2GO “Transferred Assets” case. Mayor Mike Allen has announced the reimbursement of half of those fees from H2GO, totaling $119,749.42 in all.

According to a press release, Belville transferred assets back to H2GO, and this signifies the end of the court battle that saved H2GO’s reverse osmosis water plant. The RO plant’s construction continues to progress within Belville’s town limits.

“As more information comes out almost every day about the dangers of PFAS contamination, it’s become crystal clear that our legal battle to save H2GO’s reverse osmosis plant was an investment in the future and worth every penny,” Mayor Mike Allen said. “We’re proud of our years-long fight for cleaner water on behalf of the people of northeastern Brunswick County.”

“H2GO’s reimbursement of half of the legal fees and costs awarded to Leland acknowledges the efforts to save both the reverse osmosis plant and the utility itself,” Allen continued. “By saving the RO plant, our citizens and H2GO’s customers will drink clean, safe drinking water for generations to come, and at the most affordable rates in the region.”