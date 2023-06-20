WPD arrest hotel worker accused of stealing credit card information from guests

Kevin Jamar Wright has been arrested on dozens of charges (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing credit card information from dozens of people.

37-year-old Kevin Jamar Wright has been charged with 66 counts of Financial Card Fraud.

Wright was employed at several local hotels where he was able to obtain access to hotel guests credit card information. In addition to the financial card fraud charges, he is also charged with 71 counts of Identity Theft and one count of Obtaining Property by False Pretense.

He is currently being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $3,900,000 bond.