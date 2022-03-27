WPD asking for help in locating missing 18-year-old Shontrel Locke

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for Shontrel Locke, an 18-year-old last seen around 9:30 pm Saturday night in the 100 Block of N Front Street.

According to police, Shontrel was last seen wearing tan pants, a brown shirt and black sandals.

She has cornrows which are partially brown, along with a nose ring.

Police say Shontrel is in need of medication, and for anyone with information of her whereabouts to call Tip 411 or the Wilmington Police Police Department at 910-343-3609.