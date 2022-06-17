WPD asks for public’s help finding missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing teen.

Her name is Brianna Johnson, she is 16 years old, and was last seen around 4:00 a.m. this morning (June 17th, 2022).

She is 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing shorts and a white shirt.

She is believed to be in the company of 16 year old Joshua Hill.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or (910) 343-3609.