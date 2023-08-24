WPD: Body found near Randall Pkwy identified as missing woman

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have confirmed the identity of the woman’s body found on Tuesday.

A spokesperson with Wilmington Police confirms the body found on Tuesday morning near Anne McCrary Park has been identified as 31-year-old Karen Molta.

Molta was last seen on August 18th.

On Tuesday, investigators from the Wilmington Police Department were on foot canvassing the area when they discovered a body in the nearby pond. After an examination on Wednesday the remains were confirmed to be that of Molta.

This investigation is still active and ongoing.

There is currently no evidence indicating foul play, however, the case is still open and active.

A complete autopsy will be performed by the medical examiners office.