Wilmington Police Department searching for missing woman last seen on Friday

WPD are searching for a missing woman (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Karen Molta was last known to be in the 500 block of Mill Creek Court on Friday.

A family member says Molta was on the phone with them when the phone disconnected. No one has heard from her since.

31-year-old Molta is described as 5′ 6″ tall, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last known to be wearing a grey long sleeve shirt and black pants.

If you see her, you should dial 911. Anyone with information can call 910-343-3600.