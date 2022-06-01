WPD conducts Memorial Day weekend traffic checkpoints, see the results

WWAY News,
Wilmington Police Department Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Checkpoint. -- Photo: WPD

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department, conducted a multi-agency checking station Saturday night.

There were a total of 68 charges issued which include DWI, DWLR, CCW, among other charges.

Those charges include:

  • DWI – 6
  • DWI under 21 – 2
  • Aid and Abet DWI – 1
  • No Operators License – 12
  • Driving While License Revoked – 7
  • Expired Registration – 18
  • Expired Inspection – 2
  • Open Container – 3
  • Possession of Marijuana – 3
  • Carrying a Concealed Weapon – 1
  • Window Tint – 5
  • No Insurance – 1
  • Fail To Register Vehicle – 1
  • Speed (Misd) – 1
  • Reckless Driving – 1
  • Equipment Viol – 1
  • Hit and Run – 1.
Categories: Local, New Hanover, News, Top Stories
Tags: , , , , ,

This content provided by:

Related