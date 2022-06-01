WPD conducts Memorial Day weekend traffic checkpoints, see the results

Wilmington Police Department Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Checkpoint. -- Photo: WPD

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department, conducted a multi-agency checking station Saturday night.

There were a total of 68 charges issued which include DWI, DWLR, CCW, among other charges.

Those charges include: