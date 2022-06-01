WPD conducts Memorial Day weekend traffic checkpoints, see the results
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department, conducted a multi-agency checking station Saturday night.
There were a total of 68 charges issued which include DWI, DWLR, CCW, among other charges.
Those charges include:
- DWI – 6
- DWI under 21 – 2
- Aid and Abet DWI – 1
- No Operators License – 12
- Driving While License Revoked – 7
- Expired Registration – 18
- Expired Inspection – 2
- Open Container – 3
- Possession of Marijuana – 3
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon – 1
- Window Tint – 5
- No Insurance – 1
- Fail To Register Vehicle – 1
- Speed (Misd) – 1
- Reckless Driving – 1
- Equipment Viol – 1
- Hit and Run – 1.