WPD conducts ‘Operation Firecracker’ traffic checkpoint, issues 79 charges

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, with assistance from the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, and the North Carolina Highway Patrol conducted a multi-agency checking station Friday night.

According to the WPD, there were a total of 79 charges issued during the department’s ‘Operation Firecracker’ traffic checkpoint, which include DWI, Driving While License Revoked, and Expired Registration, among other charges.

There were also 7 warrants served.

The traffic checkpoint was part of North Carolina’s annual Booze It & Lose It campaign, which has created increased awareness of the dangers and the consequences of drinking and driving through innovative education campaigns and extensive enforcement of impaired-driving laws.