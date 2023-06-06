WPD investigating Sunday shooting on Plum Nearly Lane

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police Department (WPD) is asking for information involving a shooting that took place Sunday night.

Around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday, June 4th, WPD units were dispatched to the 500 block of Plum Nearly Lane in reference to a possible shooting.

When units arrived they located a victim, 26-year-old Nyquay Rouse, who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The department says they were able to stabilize him until EMS arrived and transported him to the hospital.

He is currently in stable condition.

If you have any information, please call (910) 765-7822.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can send a text message to 847411 that says “WPDNC”.

You can also use the Tip 411 app.