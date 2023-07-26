WPD officer involved in motor vehicle crash

WPD officer involved in motor vehicle crash (Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington Police Department off-duty officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the vicinity of Gingerwood Drive near Costco in Wilmington.

Because it involves a WPD officer, the North Carolina Highway Patrol is leading the investigation at this time.

We have reached out to them, and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story and we will update you as more information becomes available.