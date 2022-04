WPD releases photos of car possibly involved in deadly shooting

Wilmington Police release photos of car possibly involved in a deadly shooting. (Photo: Wilmington Police)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has released photos of a car that may have been involved in a deadly shooting.

It happened Tuesday on North 11th Street.

Police said the car is described as a silver four door sedan, and appears to be missing the front bumper and has damage to the passenger side door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wilmington Police or use Tip 411.