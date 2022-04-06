UPDATE: Wilmington shooting victim dies, police appealing for information

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– A man shot near 11th and Chestnut St. in Wilmington on Tuesday has died.

Police say 25-year-old Tyshaun Delts succumbed to his injuries at Novant Health NHRMC. Delts was shot Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North 11th Street. At this time, there are no arrests in this case…and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.