WPD searching for man missing since June, in need of his medication

Anthony J. Richards has been missing since June (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing man.

Police say 60-year-old Anthony J. Richards was last heard from by his family via text on June 24th.

He needs his medication, according to police.

Richards is described as 5’9″ with brown eyes and hair.

If you see him you should call 911. Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-343-3609.