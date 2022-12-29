WPD will step up patrol on New Year’s Eve

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to have a night out on the town for New Year’s Eve this Saturday, Wilmington police say they want you to do it safely.

Wilmington police plan to crack down on shooting firearms, crime, and especially drinking and driving. Wilmington police chief Donny Williams says there will be extra men and women out for the holiday.

“We always are very diligent at putting extra personnel out because we want people to celebrate and to celebrate safely and responsible, so we will have additional patrols in place,” said Williams

Wilmington police will also have extra patrols at local churches for people who are ringing in the new year there as well.