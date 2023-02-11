WPD investigating fatal car accident

The Wilmington Police department is investigating a traffic incident resulting in 2 deaths
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–The Wilmington Police department is investigating a traffic incident resulting in 2 deaths.

WPD responded to an car accident at the intersection of Eastwood and Military Cutoff Rd on February 11th in the early morning. The accident involved two cars, leaving 1 person with severe injuries and 2 other dead. The injured person was transported to Novant NHRMC.

The name of the victims are being withheld due to family notifications.

This case is still under investigation and WPD will release more details as they become available.

