WRAAP hosts community resource fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A local non-profit that works with at-risk children in Wilmington brought groups together on Monday to ensure parents and youth are aware of the resources available to them.

Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place, also known as WRAAP, hosted a community resource fair on Monday afternoon.

Representatives from a number of organizations were there including the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Fire Department, and the NC Food Bank.

Verina Waller is the site supervisor for WRAAP. She says this event is important in helping people connect to helpful tools.

“A lot of times, if people don’t know they don’t go and because we want them to know, we want them to come so they can know what is really available in their community,” Waller said.

For more information on WRAAP and its after school programs, visit here.