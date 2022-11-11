‘Wreaths of Honor’ recognizing veterans with Battleship display

The USS Battleship North Carolina is offering the chance for Veterans and active military to be honored this week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina is giving veterans and active military the chance to be honored with a display on the Ship.

This is the first Wreaths of Honor program being offered by the group.

Anyone interested can purchase a 20-inch evergreen holiday wreath for $35 to be placed aboard the Battleship North Carolina along the Ship’s lifelines. They will be displayed from December 7th through January 7th.

Orders for the Wreaths of Honor must be placed by November 21 and can be purchased HERE.

The wreaths will be decorated with ribbon and a personalized card with the name, branch of service, and years served of the individual to be honored.

Purchasers will receive a photograph of their wreaths by mail or email.

Proceeds from the sale of the Wreaths of Honor benefit the Friends of the Battleship North Carolina in an effort to Preserve the Legacy by helping fund programs, acquisitions, and restoration of the historic Battleship North Carolina.