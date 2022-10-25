Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday.

According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday.

These numbers are only for students marked absent for illness/injury, doctor appointments, or unexcused.

Therefore, there is no way of knowing if all of these are out due to illness, a press release said.