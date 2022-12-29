Wrightsville Beach boating access undergoing renovations

Renovation is beginning soon on the Wrightsville Beach boat access (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A three-month renovation project at the Wrightsville Beach Boating Access area is set to begin next month.

According to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, two of the five ramps should be available for use during construction and parking will be limited. But there may be times where a full closure is necessary due to safety concerns.

“Constant public use, saltwater damage and wear and tear are the main reasons we need to replace some of the structures,” stated Gary Gardner, chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Engineering Division. “The last renovation was in 1997, so it’s time.”

Construction crews will replace the two existing fixed docks with new concrete abutments and floating docks. They will also replace the two existing floating docks, and the wooden bulkheads and breakwater will be replaced with vinyl counterparts.

“The upgrades will help alleviate potential slip hazards and future unplanned closures for maintenance repair,” Gardner said. “We are taking a proactive approach so the access area can be used to its fullest potential during the busy seasons.”

Construction updates, including times of partial closure and full closure, will be posted on the agency’s website. Boaters and other users are encouraged to bookmark the page and check back often for updates.

The closest boating ramp to the Wrightsville Beach location is Trails End located at 621 Trails End Road in Wilmington. Other Boating Access Areas can be found on the agency’s interactive Boating Access Area Locator map.