Wrightsville Beach bridge preservation resuming next week

Road Closed (Photo: Daniel X. O'Neil/CC BY 2.0)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach is scheduled to resume next week, just over a year after beginning.

The NCDOT says the bridge will be closed to traffic at 7:00 pm on August 17th.

During the closure, crews will install lane shifts and the bridge will reopen to traffic by 5:00 am the following day.

When it reopens, crews say there will be two lanes for traffic going toward the beach and one lane for traffic leaving it.

Drivers should be mindful of the closure and changing traffic pattern, as well as crews working on the bridge.