Wrightsville Beach bridge work extended through fall

Bridge work in Wrightsville Beach is expected to take until the fall (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Contract crews preserving the South Banks Channel Bridge in Wrightsville Beach will continue work over the next several months.



The bridge on Causeway Drive was built in 1972 and workers say it has been impacted by the environment and salt water more than originally thought. This includes the concrete that covers the steel parts of the bridge to prevent corrosion.



Due to these factors, the new expected completion is this fall.



The current traffic pattern, with two lanes going toward the beach and one lane for traffic leaving it, will remain the same.



Drivers should be mindful of the traffic pattern and be alert to crews working in the area.