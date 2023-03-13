Wrightsville Beach hosting ‘Coffee With a Cop’ event Tuesday morning

Wrightsville Beach Police are holding their Coffee with a Cop event on March 14th, 2023. (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is holding ‘Coffee With a Cop’ on Tuesday morning.

Police say the event will have no agenda or speeches and will simply offer the chance for the community to ask questions and share concerns.

The event is free and runs from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at ‘The Workshop’ on Waynick Boulevard.

Wrightsville Beach Police say they look forward to getting to know the community.