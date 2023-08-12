Wrightsville Beach native’s home destroyed in Lahaina wildfire

Wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 9, 2023 (Photo: paele_kulani/CBS)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WTVD) — A family from Wrightsville Beach is counting their blessing after their home was destroyed in the devastating Maui wildfires.

Chip Venters said the initial moments after learning about the fires thousands of miles away were gut-wrenching. He was waiting to hear if his daughter who lives in Lahaina was OK. Thankfully as luck would have it, she was not at home at the time.

Neither was his niece, who also lives in Lahaina, but happened to be back in North Carolina visiting Venters when she got the news.

