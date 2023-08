Wrightsville Beach police investigating after body found in vehicle

Wrightsville Beach Logo (Photo: Town of Wrightsville Beach)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A body was found in a vehicle early Monday morning in Wrightsville Beach.

Around 7:30 am, police responded to a call concerning an unconscious man in a vehicle near 15 Stone Street in Wrightsville Beach.

Upon arrival, officers found a man dead inside the vehicle. According to a news release, there is no threat to the public. The man’s identity is being withheld until family has been notified.