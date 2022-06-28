Wrightsville Beach Police investigating after body found in Banks Channel

A red buoy indicating metal piling in the water in Banks Channel near Wrightsville Beach (Photo: Heather Lane)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Banks Channel on Monday.

According to a press release from the Wrightsville Beach Police Department, shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, officers with the Wrightsville Beach Police Department responded to a call for service in the 500 block of Waynick Blvd.

Officers called for help from of EMS, the Wrightsville Beach Fire Department, the US Coast Guard and, the NHC Sheriff’s Office Boat and Dive Teams. After a careful and coordinated search, a body was recovered from Banks Channel.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The victim has been identified and the family has been notified.

The Wrightsville Beach Police Department is investigating.