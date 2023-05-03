Wrightsville Beach seeking public input for bicycle, pedestrian plan

The Town of Wrightsville Beach is seeking public input for their bicycle and pedestrian plans (Photo: YMCA)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach is looking for input on their bicycle and pedestrian plan.

Officials say they want help identify existing needs and challenges, as well as developing holistic recommendations for people of all ages and abilities.

This plan is in the initial stage of the planning process, so the town wants help figuring out issues.

The workshop is a drop-in format, running from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Town Hall on May 17th.