Wrightsville Beach town officials address rumors of paid parking increase to $7.50 an hour

Paid parking is not rising to $7.50 an hour, Wrightsville Beach town officials say (Photo: WWAY)

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Authorities in Wrightsville Beach are shooting down rumors of an increase to paid parking rates.

Town Manager Tim Owens says officials started hearing rumors about a month ago that the town would consider bumping the paid parking rate from $5 an hour to $7.50 an hour.

Owens says the rumor is false, and the town is not considering any type of increase for paid parking at this time.

The paid parking season begins Wednesday.