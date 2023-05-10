Writers strike shuts down production filming in Wilmington

Former Dawson's Creek star Joshua Jackson is returning to Wilmington for a new TV series (Photo: Netflix / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Starz series currently filming in Wilmington will soon be on hold, likely due to the Writers Strike.

The “J&L Project” is the untitled series, also known as the Josh and Lauren Project. It stars Dawson’s Creek alum Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff. It’s the only production currently filming in Wilmington.

The series began shooting in our area in March. According to the Starz website, the series follows two polar opposites who become intertwined in a love affair that turns their worlds – and those of everyone around them – upside down.

Film permits for the “J&L Project” remain in effect for May 12 and 16, but shoots scheduled for later in May have been cancelled due to the writers strike, according to an email from the City of Wilmington’s special events supervisor.