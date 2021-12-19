WWAY ABC, other ABC affiliates and Disney-owned content returning to YouTube TV

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — The ABC network and other Disney-owned content will be returning to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV announced in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that a deal had been reached with Disney, the parent company of the ABC network, and the platform has started to restore access to ESPN, FX, and more.

We’re happy to announce that we’ve reached a deal with Disney and have already started to restore access to channels like ESPN and FX, and Disney recordings that were previously in your Library. Your local ABC station will also be turning on throughout the day. — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) December 19, 2021

On Friday, an agreement between Disney Media and YouTube TV expired. As a result, WWAY ABC was temporarily unavailable on the platform.

