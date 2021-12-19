WWAY ABC, other ABC affiliates and Disney-owned content returning to YouTube TV

The ABC network and other Disney-owned content will be returning to YouTube TV.
Sydney Bouchelle,

CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY) — The ABC network and other Disney-owned content will be returning to YouTube TV.

YouTube TV announced in a tweet on Sunday afternoon that a deal had been reached with Disney, the parent company of the ABC network, and the platform has started to restore access to ESPN, FX, and more.

On Friday, an agreement between Disney Media and YouTube TV expired. As a result, WWAY ABC was temporarily unavailable on the platform.

For more information on the agreement, visit here.

