WWAY employee contestant in Carla Hall Favorite Chef contest

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A member of our WWAY family is a finalist in a popular culinary contest!

Karen Taylor is a marketing consultant here at WWAY. She is also a former Southport restaurant owner who is currently 8th in the Carla Hall Favorite Chef Contest.

The winner of the contest will receive 25-thousand dollars and a chance to meet the famous chef and cook with her.

Taylor says with her passion for cooking winning this contest would be a dream come true.

“It’s very humbling. To go into the grocery store and see people, for them to tell you, ‘Oh we miss you, we miss your restaurant, we miss your cooking,’ it’s a great feeling,” said Taylor. For them to stand behind me, champion me, vote, and hope for me to win, and hope for me to win this competition means a lot to me.”

Taylor says if she were to win the grand prize, she would use the money to purchase a food truck to reestablish her business.

If you would like to vote for Taylor, click here.