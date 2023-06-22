WWAY holds annual Senior Lifestyle Expo

Dozens of vendors came out for the expo, covering numerous aspects of senior living including healthcare and housing

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY held its annual Senior Lifestyle Expo at Independence Mall on Thursday, June 22nd.

Dozens of vendors came out for the expo, covering numerous aspects of senior living including healthcare and housing.

As part of the expo, WWAY held the 12pm show live at the mall.

Joette Smith came to the expo with her sister.

She says the event offers options and solutions for a range of healthcare needs affecting senior adults.

“I just think if they need something and don’t know how to get the need met, like the need a caregiver in their home or whatever,” Smith said. “This offers you some information about how to get that and how to pay for it and all that stuff.”