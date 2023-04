WWAY hosting blood drive on May 12th

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with American Legion Post 68 to host a blood drive next month.

The American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on May 12th.

Anyone interested in donating blood can stop by the WWAY event center at 1224 Magnolia Village Way in Leland.

You can make an appointment HERE and enter sponsor code ‘news’.

Please arrive well hydrated and with a photo ID.