WWAY’s Hannah Patrick to judge Lip Sync for the Cure with $500 top prize

Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington (Photo: Lip Sync for The Cure Facebook)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You have a chance to win $500 and support a great cause at the Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington on Friday.

This will be the 6th annual Lip Sync for the Cure event in Wilmington.

You can register to participate in the lip sync competition up until the day of the event. The top prize is $500 with the runner up receiving $100. Organizers say you can also use props during your performance.

WWAY’s Hannah Patrick will be one of the judges for the competition. Tim Vandenburg will also be a judge. Vandenburg is a film teacher at Cape Fear Community College.

This fun event benefits the American Cancer Society. All of the proceeds from the events will go to the American Cancer Society.

Lip Sync for a cure is happening at the Lookout at Iron Front in Wilmington on Friday at 6:30 p.m. A $25 donation at the door includes dinner for the evening from Flavors Catering Co.

Ariana Jo and Kevin Miller started the event several years ago to raise money for cancer research.

You can also donate online. Click here to help the cause.