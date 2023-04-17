YMCA of Southeastern NC hosting annual Healthy Kids Day

An event encouraging a healthy lifestyle is being held in Wilmington on April 29th (Photo: YMCA of Southeastern NC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A family-fun event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles is taking place this month.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and the City of Wilmington are partnering to host the 10th annual Healthy Kids Day on April 29th.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Empie Park.

Organizers say the goals for Healthy Kids Day are to encourage healthy lifestyles and active living and to reduce childhood obesity. The event will kick off with a one-mile Fun Run, and feature a variety of family-friendly activities to encourage healthy kids, healthy families, and a healthy start to the summer season.