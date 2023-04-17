YMCA of Southeastern NC hosting annual Healthy Kids Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A family-fun event designed to encourage healthy lifestyles is taking place this month.

The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina and the City of Wilmington are partnering to host the 10th annual Healthy Kids Day on April 29th.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. at Empie Park.

