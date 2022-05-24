YMCA of Southeastern NC opening Legion Stadium & Robert Strange Pools this weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina is delighted to announce that they will manage and operate the City of Wilmington’s pools at Legion Stadium and Robert Strange Park this summer.

Pools will be open to the community on Saturday from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. There will be food trucks, water safety tips and family games throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

This summer the YMCA will offer public swim, family swim, lap swim, and water aerobics classes through Labor Day Weekend. Admission is just $3/adult and $1/child and water aerobics classes cost just $5/adult or $30/seasonal pass (up to 10 classes). Reservations are required for water aerobics classes and can be made the day of swim.

With the opening of the city’s outdoor pools, the YMCA will also be offering a modified version of its Swim for Life program on Saturday June 4th from 9:00am – 12:00pm at Robert Strange Pool.

Swim for Life is a free water safety and swim lessons program available to children and adults ages 3 and older to help prevent drownings in our area.

“With so many different bodies of water here in our community, it is critical we make water safety and swim lessons available to everyone,” Executive Director for the Nir Family YMCA Shannon Berg said.