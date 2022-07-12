You can use Amazon Prime Day to help YWCA Lower Cape Fear

Bus (Photo: YWCA Lower Cape Fear)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today and tomorrow marks the annual Amazon Prime Day, featuring two days of epic deals on top brands and small businesses, according to Amazon.

The company says the first Prime Day began as a 24-hour-sales event on July 15, 2015, with more than 34 million items ordered, an average of 398 items every second.

This year, you can shop for deals on your favorite items and benefit a local organization at the same time.

For no extra cost, you can visit smile.amazon.com, sign in with your Amazon account credentials and select YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

The organization says by doing so a portion of your purchase will go towards the YWCA through Wednesday.