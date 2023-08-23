Youngest state party leader in US speaks to democrats in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The youngest state political party chair in the country is right here in North Carolina and she visited Brunswick County on Tuesday night.

Anderson Clayton is 25-years-old and she is the chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

The young leader spoke to a packed room at the Brunswick County Democratic Party Headquarters on Tuesday. She spoke about her party’s goals for the upcoming election and answered questions from the audience.

As a Person County native, Clayton says she got into politics because she is passionate about helping rural communities be heard and to encourage more young people to get involved in politics.

Clayton says politicians should be taking young people more seriously — asking them their opinions on current issues and finding out what’s important to them.

“Getting young people engaged means putting them in positions of power in this party to have their voices heard like and I think that lowering the barrier of entry for young people to really see themselves not just working on campaigns, but running for office one of these days is something that I’m really passionate about because I think that young people, this generation is supposed to be the most educated generation in our history,” Clayton said. “It is supposed to be a generation that I think is really going to push human rights, civil rights, and our country forward honestly.”

In order to represent everyone’s voice, Clayton says elected leaders and those running for office should take a multi-generational approach to ensure every demographic is represented.