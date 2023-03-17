YouTube restores former President Trump’s account

YouTube announced on March 17th, 2023 that it has restored former President Donald Trump's account. (Photo: MGN / Shealah Craighead / White House / YouTube)

SAN BRUNO, CA (CNN) — YouTube has restored former President Donald Trump’s channel Friday.

The platform suspended it more than 2 years ago, after the January 6th US Capitol attack.

YouTube said at the time, that a video on Trump’s channel had violated its policy against inciting violence.

The account’s restoration comes after Trump announced last fall that he would run for president again in 2024.

YouTube says it has evaluated the continued risk of real-world violence, while balancing the chance for voters to hear equally from major candidates.

A number of users immediately began posting “welcome back” comments under his old videos.

Trump’s account has more than 2.5 million subscribers.

In recent months, both Twitter and Facebook parent company Meta have also restored Trump’s accounts, although he has yet to resume posting on those platforms.