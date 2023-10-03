YWCA holding Week Without Violence awareness event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The YWCA Lower Cape Fear is hosting its annual Week Without Violence later this month.

For more than 20 years, the group has set aside one week in October to raise awareness and engage action to end the broad spectrum of violence — as part of a global movement with YWCA’s across the world to end violence against women and girls.

This year’s event will take place October 16th through 21st.

YWCA will host a panel discussion on October 19th at the Harrelson Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Panelists include:

Ben David, District Attorney for the 6th Judicial Court

Kelvin Hargrove, Deputy Chief of Wilmington Police Department

Shaquana Pulliam, Prevention Specialist with Domestic Violence

Avery Muldrow, LITE Manhood, Community Health Worker

Lunch will be provided for all attendees. Event is free and open to the public.

Other activities throughout the week include: